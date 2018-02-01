Ramona L. Mohs, 101, St. Cloud

July 9, 1916 - January 28, 2018

Ramona Loretta Mohs, age 101, St. Cloud, MN went home to her Lord on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Ramona was born July 9, 1916 in Erskine, MN to Eiler C. and Mabel (Bakken) Henrickson. Ramona graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1934 and attended Nursing School at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN, where she received her diploma as a Registered Nurse in 1938, remaining on staff as an RN upon graduation until accepting a nursing position at the St. Cloud Veteran's Administration Hospital in 1940. Ramona married Nicholas H. Mohs on May 18, 1942 in Buffalo, MN. Her professional career also included nursing positions at St. Mary's Hospital in Waukegan, IL, Miners Hospital in Crosby-Ironton, MN, St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN, and the St. Cloud Hospital, as well as a volunteer School Nurse at Lincoln Elementary School where her children attended. She joined the newly-formed St. Cloud Orthopedics as Clinic Manager in 1962 in Doctors' Park in St. Cloud and remained in that position until her retirement.

Ramona was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for nearly 70 years where she served on the Pastoral Call Committee, Lydia Circle and the Santa Lucia Program. She was also a charter member of the St. Cloud East Side VFW Post 4847 Auxiliary. She remained active in the Bethesda Hospital Alumni Association throughout her professional life. Ramona enjoyed traveling internationally, spending time in Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia.

Ramona's life centered around faith, family, and friends. An aunt to over 80 familial nieces and nephews, her arms were large enough to enfold many others who lovingly called her, Mama, Auntie and Gramma. She will be deeply missed by all who knew, loved, and cared for her.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce A. Mohs of St. Cloud, MN; Robert H. Mohs of St. Cloud, MN; William P. Mohs of Brainerd, MN; three grandchildren, Eric (Janae) Mohs of Des Moines, IA; Jana Mohs of Grimes, IA; Logan (Sarah) Mohs of West Palm Beach, FL and two great grandchildren, Liam and Jackson Mohs of Des Moines, IA; brother, Everett Henrickson of Graceville, FL; sister-in-law, Ramona Mohs of Belgrade, MN and brother-in-law, Al Fox of Yuma, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Nicholas on October 9, 1990, four brothers, Eiler, Norman, Richard and Phillip Henrickson and three sisters, Lorraine Lundgren, Mabel Spengler and Marion Fox.

Memorials are preferred to the Ramona L. Mohs Health Careers Scholarship at Salem Lutheran Church.