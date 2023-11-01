Ralph Finken, 74, St. Joseph

August 1, 1949 - October 30, 2023

Ralph Finken, age 74, of St. Joseph, MN. Ralph passed away on October 30, 2023 from complications of listeria he contracted while on vacation in Florida in February 2022. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Ralph was born on August 1, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to Ambrose and Arlene (Butkowski) Finken. Ralph graduated from Albany High School in 1967. After high school, Ralph joined the Army Reserves. After six years, Ralph was honorably discharged.

Ralph married Diane Maidl on May 8, 1971 in St. Anna, MN. From this marriage they had two children, Mark and Sharon. Ralph and Diane enjoyed going camping and fishing around Minnesota. Ralph and Diane, along with their children, went RVing to neighboring states including South Dakota and Wisconsin. Later they spent their summers at their lake place on Big Swan Lake near Grey Eagle. After 20 years working as a machinist, Ralph started his own business in 1990, with the help of Diane, called Galaxy Precision, Inc. to manufacture components for new equipment for multiple OEM companies. In 1995, Ralph's son, Mark, joined the business. In 2000, Ralph's daughter, Sharon, joined the business. Together they grew the business to what it is today with over 25 employees. After Diane passed away in 1998, Ralph found love again. On May 27, 2000, Ralph married Maureen (Dowsett) Ross in St. Anna, MN.

Ralph and Maureen went on many vacations over the years in the USA including Hawaii, to the Caribbean and across the ocean to England. They also went RVing to many places around Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Ralph and Maureen enjoyed time at their lake place on Blackwell Lake near Alexandria, MN. At a young age, Ralph had a knack for motorcycling. As of late, Ralph owned six motorcycles and he rode all of them. But his BMW Motorcycle was by far his favorite one to ride. Ralph also enjoyed going ATVing.

Ralph always made a person, even strangers, feel comfortable talking to him about anything. He could talk to anyone for hours learning about their life and them learning about Ralph's. Ralph will truly be missed by many people.

Ralph is survived by his wife Maureen Finken, children Mark Finken and Sharon Finken. He is also survived by his siblings Rita Sunder, Roger Finken and Betty Kurr. He is preceded in death by his first wife Diane, parents, sisters Millie Voigt and Irene Schwinghammer.