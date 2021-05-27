Rain to Make Fish More Active [PODCAST]

Memorial Day weekend tends to be one of the busiest weekends of fishing in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the rain that we are seeing on Thursday is much needed and will help make the fish more active and stir up the lakes a bit. Glen says fishing in the early morning and evening can still be the best times to go fishing. Blue gill and crappie spawning has either taken place, is taking place or will soon depending on what part of the state you are in. Glen says this stretch of cooler weather could slow the process but he expects a quick bounce back with temperatures back in the 70s on Memorial Day.

A bear cub was spotted in a southeast St. Cloud neighborhood last week and later put down earlier this week by the DNR. Glen Schmitt says the DNR hasn't engaged in the policy of trapping and relocating bears for years. He says often times bears who get accustomed to their food source being bird feeders or dumpsters will continue to go back to those things. He says that is why the bear didn't appear interested in leaving the southeast St. Cloud neighborhood. He says this is also why relocating bears is rarely effective because bears will often repeat learned tendencies would could include looking for food in neighborhood bird feeders.

Learn more about fishing and all things outdoors at Outdoor News.com.

