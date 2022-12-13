Rain, Snow, Sleet Will Fall Across Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow, sleet, and rain will make its way across Minnesota Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the main change from the previous forecast is for less freezing rain and more sleet. Areas in west central and north central Minnesota will see more snow.

There is a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory that has been issued for most of the state.

Gusts of 40-45mph are possible, with some stronger gusts in far southern Minnesota.

There will be a short lull on Wednesday, then a couple of days of light snow to round out the week.