Rain, Snow and Thunderstorms in MN this Weekend

UNDATED -- A strong storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather over the weekend.

A wintry mix Friday night will transition to mainly rain Saturday, except across western Minnesota where a wintry mix could continue.

The rain would then transition back to a wintry mix from west to east Saturday night before ending early Sunday.

Some light ice accumulation is likely late Friday night and early Saturday.

The best chance for any snow accumulation will be over western Minnesota Saturday and Saturday night.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms Saturday across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A couple storms could be strong or severe near the Iowa border.