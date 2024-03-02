RACF Opens Grant Applications For 2024

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Rocori Area Community Foundation (RACF) has opened the application for its Area Community Builder grants.

The purpose of the grant is to provide funding for projects aimed at bringing about positive change in the Rocori area that will have a lasting impact. In 2023, the RACF Community Builder Fund awarded $20,000 in grants and has awarded almost $106,000 to 28 different programs within the Rocori area since 2017.

To be eligible an organization must be a 501c3 government entity, school, or nonprofit and apply by April 30th. Follow this link to apply for the grant,

