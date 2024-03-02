RACF Opens Grant Applications For 2024
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Rocori Area Community Foundation (RACF) has opened the application for its Area Community Builder grants.
The purpose of the grant is to provide funding for projects aimed at bringing about positive change in the Rocori area that will have a lasting impact. In 2023, the RACF Community Builder Fund awarded $20,000 in grants and has awarded almost $106,000 to 28 different programs within the Rocori area since 2017.
Get our free mobile app
To be eligible an organization must be a 501c3 government entity, school, or nonprofit and apply by April 30th. Follow this link to apply for the grant,
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures
10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned