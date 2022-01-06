This thing is so cool. First time I saw a picture of this building, I thought it was just a round building. Unique, yes. But as it turns out it's this awesome gift shop/boutique/consignment/home decor/antique/classes. It's an all-in-one stop for almost anything unique and eclectic that you would like. And it's just right up the road in Andover.

The store has something for everyone. Jewelry, apparel, antiques, unique gifts, spa items, food items, and most of it are things that you wouldn't necessarily find anywhere else. It's almost like a giant indoor flea market.

RoundBarn loading...

It's fun to find unique things in our home state of Minnesota. Mostly we get the reputation of just being a cold state. But there are some very unique and fun things other than the snow and cold. Although the weather might be slightly better some other areas, or at other times of the year. Don't let the frigid temps stop you from taking a little jaunt down to Andover and check out this unique shop. Great weekend adventure.

Get our free mobile app

During specific times of the year, the Round Barn will run some special events. If you are interested in what is happening at the Round Barn, or if you just want some more information, you can check out their website.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.