Big Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Still Up For Grabs
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $900 million for Monday's drawing.
The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $465.1 million.
The jackpot currently ranks as the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the next drawing Tuesday night is $640 million. It's $328.0 million for the cash option.
It's the seventh-largest prize in that game's history.
