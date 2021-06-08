Public Open House Planned for County Road 1 Improvements

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

SARTELL -- Stearns County and Sartell officials are holding an open house Wednesday to help provide more insight on a major road construction project.

Get our free mobile app

The open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sartell City Hall.

Residents can learn more about the design plans and provide feedback on the reconstruction of County Road 1 (Riverside Avenue) from Sartell Street to 12th Street North.

While this is a county project, the city has partnered on the project to make several utility improvements. City officials also want to embrace the Mississippi River with the addition of trails in the area.

The total cost of the project is over $12-million, which will be split between Stearns County and Sartell.

The project is expected to begin next year.