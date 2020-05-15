Psychic Tiff Joins Us Today At 11:15 AM: Send Your Questions Now

















Will I catch Cornavirus?

Are there spirits out there helping us?

Can you talk to ghosts?

Do you talk to people who have passed on?

When did you realize you were psychic?

What Would You Like To Know?

These are just some of the questions that Psychic Tiff is asked week after week. This week, Tiff will be joining me again today at 11:15 until 11:30 am on WJON to answer your questions.

Send your questions now to: Kelly@wjon.com.

Then listen to the show today at wjon.com streaming, or at AM1240 or 95.3 FM WJON.

We look forward to your questions.