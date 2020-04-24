Psychic Tiff Joins Us Today At 11:15 AM

SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS NOW

With so many people working from home, the questions are rolling in for Psychic Tiff.

Send your questions to: Kelly@wjon.com or kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com, and we will do our best to answer your question LIVE on todays show.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You can remain anonymous if you wish, just let me know that you do not want your name revealed somewhere in the email. I'm not the Psychic around here...I just read the questions.

Psychic Tiff will be joining us again today from 11:15 to 11:30 am to answer your questions. Perhaps you are wondering if you'll ever meet your soulmate? Maybe you are wondering if you'll get pregnant soon. Could it be that love is not in the cards for you?