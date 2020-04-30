Protesters to Rally Outside Sherburne County Jail Friday

ELK RIVER -- Demonstrators from across Minnesota will be holding a car-rally outside the Sherburne County Jail Friday to protest ICE detainees at the jail.

The group plans to gather at the Union Congregational Church in Elk River at 1:30 p.m.

Organizers will hold a prayer vigil using proper social distancing, then hold a car-rally demonstration outside the jail, carrying pink, blue and white balloons to signify the hopes of children to be reunited with family members.