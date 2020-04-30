Protesters to Rally Outside Sherburne County Jail Friday
ELK RIVER -- Demonstrators from across Minnesota will be holding a car-rally outside the Sherburne County Jail Friday to protest ICE detainees at the jail.
The group plans to gather at the Union Congregational Church in Elk River at 1:30 p.m.
Organizers will hold a prayer vigil using proper social distancing, then hold a car-rally demonstration outside the jail, carrying pink, blue and white balloons to signify the hopes of children to be reunited with family members.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app