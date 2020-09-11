Prosecutors: Similar Charges Warrant 1 Trial for Floyd Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors in the case of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say the men should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar.

But defense attorneys have argued for separate trials, saying they are likely to offer ``antagonistic'' defenses.

The former officers appeared in court Friday for a hearing on the prosecution's request to hold a joint trial and other issues.

When four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death appeared in court Friday, no cameras were allowed.

In Minnesota, unlike many other states, cameras are not permitted in court before the sentencing phase of criminal proceedings unless prosecution and defense teams agree.

Attorneys for the officers have said they want cameras, but prosecutors _ led by state

Attorney General Keith Ellison _ have resisted, warning that cameras could change the way attorneys present evidence, force participants to endure even more media scrutiny and intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors say they might change their minds before the trial's scheduled start in March.

Judge Peter Cahill took those issues under advisement and is expected to rule at a later date.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck.