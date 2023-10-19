&#8216;Project Connect&#8217; Coming To St. Cloud &#8211; Free Services, Lunch &#038; More For Those In Need

‘Project Connect’ Coming To St. Cloud – Free Services, Lunch & More For Those In Need

PROJECT CONNECT

Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.

LEGAL RESOLUTION MEANS A NEW START IN LIFE

An important part of this event is that people who have had non-violent charges brought against them have a chance to get help without being arrested. They can come and get their cases worked out, and then get the help they need to start a life on the right path. This is for nonviolent offenders, who may have made a mistake, but want a fresh start. They WILL NOT be arrested at this event. The proof is in the many years that this has been available to those with legal issues that have come to resolve them in the past.

AVAILABLE SERVICES

Some of the services that will be provided that day to anyone who needs them include:

  • Coats and Winter wear items
  • County social services
  • Legal services
  • Legal resolution
  • Housing
  • Haircuts
  • Services for Veterans
  • Mental health services
  • Public health services
  • Doctors visits
  • Youth services
  • Disability services

UNDERSTANDING THE FEELING OF HOMELESSNESS AND HOPELESSNESS

Many people don't understand the hardships that people face when it comes to trying to survive in difficult times. Most of the time, through no fault of their own, people may experience hunger and homelessness, which can lead to a hopeless feeling and the need for these important services.  Without Project Connect, there is sometimes no way for these people to have access to them.

EVENT DETAILS

Project Connect
Rivers Edge Convention Center
10 4th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Tuesday, October 24th, 2023
10am-3pm

