Program Helps 90K Households Pay Heating Bills

UNDATED (WJON News) -- State officials say there is still funding available in Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program.

Michael Schmitz of the Department of Commerce says they've awarded about 59 million dollars in heating aid so far this season:

"We did get about 112 million (dollars). We're still working with those funds. We haven't gotten any additional award yet although we're hopeful that we will. So, yes we're definitely encouraging folks to apply."

He says there's high demand with multiple cold snaps this winter:

"We've received about 125 thousand applications for energy assistance. Almost 90 thousand applications have been approved already. And that means 59 million dollars in energy bills have been paid and that's about an average of 665 dollars of per household."

Schmitz says the benefits are paid directly to the household's utility provider.

There is also assistance for furnace replacement and repairs and propane and heating oil delivery.

Schmitz says half of the homes that receive heating aid have seniors and one-in-six has a young child.

More information and applications are available on the Department of Commerce website.