UNDATED (WJON News) -- Professional women's volleyball is coming to Minnesota. League One Volleyball - or LOVE - announced Friday that they are expanding and adding teams in Minnesota and Los Angeles in January 2027.

The league says, with more than 17,000 athletes competing across 450 programs nationwide, Minnesota ranks #4 nationally in girls' high school volleyball participation. The league says the University of Minnesota has anchored the state's volleyball identity for decades, making six NCAA Final Four appearances in 2003 and ranking consistently among the top five nationally in home attendance. The state also has Division II powerhouses Concordia St. Paul, St. Cloud State, and Southwest Minnesota State, along with Division III standout programs like Bethel and Gustavus Adolphus.

The news release does not say what facility will be used as the home gym.

LOVB women's professional indoor volleyball league's first season featured six teams and ran from January through April 2025. There are teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha, and Salt Lake City.