Priscilla J. Burris, 90, Sauk Rapids

May 13, 1932 – September 22, 2022

Priscilla Jean Burris, age 90, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Priscilla was born May 13, 1932 in Iowa City, IA to Everett I. and Elizabeth F. (Fiscus) March. She graduated from high school in Marshalltown, IA. Priscilla went on to attend beauty school and was licensed as a hair dresser. She owned and operated her own salon, Priscilla’s Beauty Salon, for 40 years. Priscilla married Robert Carroll Burris on June 13, 1969 at the First Presbyterian Church in Conrad, IA. She enjoyed reading, bowling and cooking.

Survivors include her son, Everett Paul (Andrea) Burris of St. Cloud, MN; step son, Don (Darlene) Burris of Merrimack, NH; step daughter, Susan Burris of Marshalltown, IA; sister, Elizabeth Ann Carnes of Conrad, IA; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Robert on January 15, 2012.