Princeton Volunteers Want Fire Chief Terminated

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Fire volunteers in Princeton are reportedly so dissatisfied with the leadership of their fire department that they want the chief fired.

Thirty-three of the 36 volunteers who work for the department recently delivered a letter to the city council saying they had no confidence in Chief Ron Lawrence.

The firefighters say they don't trust Lawrence with their safety and accuse him of failing to communicate with them.

If Lawrence isn't fired by February 8th, the firefighters say they will quit.

City leaders say they can't fire Lawrence based on the threat of a walkout and instead plan to conduct a workplace assessment to address the situation.