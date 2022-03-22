Princeton Advances to Semifinals, Tech Falls to DeLaSalle

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State High School League Boys Basketball State Tournament is officially underway, and four central Minnesota teams are playing in the quarterfinal round.

In Class AAA, no. 2 Princeton High School beat Austin High School 73-63 Tuesday to advance to the semifinal round. St. Cloud Tech High School could not get it done in their quarterfinal matchup, falling 69-55 to no. 3 DeLaSalle High School.

Tech was down 36-21 at the half, trailed by 19 early in the second frame, and got within nine before the Islanders pulled away again. Princeton and DeLaSalle will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

In Class AA, Annandale High School will face Pequot Lakes High School in a quarterfinal game at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, and in Class A, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School is set to take on Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

