Price Cut On Stunning St. Cloud Victorian Home [GALLERY]

A gorgeous Victorian-style house near Concord Park in St. Cloud has seen its price reduced by nearly $25,000. The five bedroom, four bath house is now listed by Sandra Harrison at Coldwell Banker for $850,000, dropping down from $874,500 back in December of 2021.

The 6,772 square foot home, which was built in 1992, sits on 2.26 wooded acres and boasts a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops and a big sunroom off the kitchen.

The upper level features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the owner's suite including a balcony with a great view. The main level is home to an office, dining room, living room, mud room and laundry. The lower level has a theater room, craft room, fifth bedroom and more.

This home has been on the market since November of 2021, changing price just the one time on December 2nd, 2021.

