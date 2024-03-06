Biden, Trump Win Primary Races in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump each won their party's presidential primary elections in Minnesota.

In the Republican race, Trump received 69 percent of the vote and challenger Nikki Haley received 29 percent.

In the Democratic race, Biden received 70 percent of the vote, uncommitted received 18 percent, and congressman Dean Phillips 8 percent.

Here in the tri-county area, both leaders did better than the statewide numbers. Trump got 80 percent of the vote in Benton and Sherburne Counties, and 74 percent in Stearns County. Biden got about 74 percent in all three counties.

Turnout was about 16.5 percent, down significantly from over 22 percent in 2020's primary.

