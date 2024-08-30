Presidential Campaign Stop Tracker

UNDATED (AP) -- Where the Democratic and Republican presidential tickets have campaigned since March 2024, when Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump had won enough delegates to clinch their parties' nominations.

It includes stops by Democratic nominee Kamala Harris since Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, and shows campaign events by Republican JD Vance since July 17 and Democrat Tim Walz since Aug. 6, the dates they joined their respective tickets as the vice presidential nominees.

On Saturday, July 27th both Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance held a rally at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud.