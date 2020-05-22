President Trump Calls On Churches to Reopen this Weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship ``essential'' and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

He says: ``Today I'm identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques _ as essential places that provide essential services.''

Trump made the announcement during a hastily-arranged press conference Friday at the White House. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will ``override'' them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.