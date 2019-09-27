Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 26th

The Cathedral boys soccer team clinched the Granite Ridge Conference title with a 5-1 win over Melrose Thursday night. The Crusaders have posted a 7-0-0 record so far in conference play, and a 7-3 mark overall.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Tech 0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell 3, Willmar 2

Brainerd 10, Apollo 1

Boys Soccer

Sartell 1, Willmar 0

Rocori 4, Central MN Christian 1

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Mohamad Yussuf, Derek Herrington, Drake Jett and Ethan Miller scored goals for the host Tigers and goaltender Christian Engel stopped all 8 shots he faced to earn the shutout. St. Cloud Tech improves to 9-1-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm are 6-7-1 (2-7-1).

Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Rocori 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0

Willmar 3, Sartell 0

Cathedral 3, Foley 1