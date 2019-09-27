Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 26th
The Cathedral boys soccer team clinched the Granite Ridge Conference title with a 5-1 win over Melrose Thursday night. The Crusaders have posted a 7-0-0 record so far in conference play, and a 7-3 mark overall.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer
Tech 0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell 3, Willmar 2
Brainerd 10, Apollo 1
Boys Soccer
Sartell 1, Willmar 0
Rocori 4, Central MN Christian 1
Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Mohamad Yussuf, Derek Herrington, Drake Jett and Ethan Miller scored goals for the host Tigers and goaltender Christian Engel stopped all 8 shots he faced to earn the shutout. St. Cloud Tech improves to 9-1-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm are 6-7-1 (2-7-1).
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Rocori 0
Brainerd 3, Apollo 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0
Willmar 3, Sartell 0
Cathedral 3, Foley 1