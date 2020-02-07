Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, February 6th

The Hermantown Hawks pulled away from the St. Cloud boys hockey team in the second period for a 10-3 win Thursday night at the MAC. The game was tied 2-2 after one period.

Blake Keller started the scoring just :12 into the first period for St. Cloud, while Cory Warner also added a goal in the opening frame. However, the Hawks scored five unanswered second period goals to jump out to a 7-2 lead.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sartell 91, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

Alexandria 80, Rocori 60

Apollo 77, Tech 62

Boys Hockey

Hermantown 10, St. Cloud 3

River Lakes 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (OT)

Girls Hockey

Section 6A

River Lakes 11, Morris/Benson 0