Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, February 6th
The Hermantown Hawks pulled away from the St. Cloud boys hockey team in the second period for a 10-3 win Thursday night at the MAC. The game was tied 2-2 after one period.
Blake Keller started the scoring just :12 into the first period for St. Cloud, while Cory Warner also added a goal in the opening frame. However, the Hawks scored five unanswered second period goals to jump out to a 7-2 lead.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sartell 91, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
Alexandria 80, Rocori 60
Apollo 77, Tech 62
Boys Hockey
Hermantown 10, St. Cloud 3
River Lakes 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (OT)
Girls Hockey
Section 6A
River Lakes 11, Morris/Benson 0