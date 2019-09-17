Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 17th

The Rocori volleyball team will travel to Sartell Tuesday night for a match with the Sabres. The Sabres are off to a 9-0 start to the season, while the Spartans check in at 4-5.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Tech @ Willmar 7 PM

Cathedral @ Pierz 7:15 PM

Boys Soccer

Sartell @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 7 PM

Willmar @ Tech 7 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Rocori @ Sartell 5 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral 5 PM

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Tech @ Willmar 5:30 PM