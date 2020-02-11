Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 11th
The River Lakes Stars will take on the Fergus Falls Otters in the second round of the Section 6A girls hockey playoffs. The Stars are currently 15-10-1 on the season.
River Lakes beat Morris/Benson 11-0 in the opening round of the playoffs last week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Fergus Falls.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Mora/Milaca @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM
Holy Family Catholic @ Cathedral (WJON) 7:15 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7:15 PM
Boys Basketball
Moorhead @ Sartell 5:45 PM
Apollo @ Alexandria 7:15 PM
Rocori @ Brainerd 7:15 PM
Tech @ Willmar 7:15 PM
Cathedral @ Zimmerman 7:15 PM
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7:15 PM
Brainerd @ Rocori 7:15 PM
Little Falls @ Sartell 7:15 PM
Willmar @ Tech 7:15 PM
Alexandria @ Apollo 7:15 PM
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral 7:15 PM