Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 11th

The River Lakes Stars will take on the Fergus Falls Otters in the second round of the Section 6A girls hockey playoffs. The Stars are currently 15-10-1 on the season.

River Lakes beat Morris/Benson 11-0 in the opening round of the playoffs last week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Fergus Falls.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Mora/Milaca @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM

Holy Family Catholic @ Cathedral (WJON) 7:15 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 7:15 PM

Boys Basketball

Moorhead @ Sartell 5:45 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 7:15 PM

Rocori @ Brainerd 7:15 PM

Tech @ Willmar 7:15 PM

Cathedral @ Zimmerman 7:15 PM

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 7:15 PM

Brainerd @ Rocori 7:15 PM

Little Falls @ Sartell 7:15 PM

Willmar @ Tech 7:15 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 7:15 PM

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral 7:15 PM