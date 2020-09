The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team topped Sartell 3-1 Thursday in a battle of Central Lakes Conference rivals. Apollo improves to 4-2 on the season, while the Sabres fall to 3-2-1.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, ROCORI 1

Cathedral 5, St. John’s Prep 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Apollo 3, Sartell 1

Fergus Falls 1, Tech 1

Cathedral 3, St. John’s Prep 1