Prep Football Schedule – Friday, November 20th

The high school football season will come to an end Friday night due to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's decision to 'pause' the fall and winter sports seasons beginning at 11:59 p.m..

Many teams scrambled to move their forbidden Saturday games to Friday night, when they are still allowed.

On AM 1390 Granite City Sports, the Rocori Spartans will host Grand Rapids for a 5 p.m. kickoff in Cold Spring. The Spartans are the #1 team in Class AAAA, while Grand Rapids ended the regular season ranked #3.

ELSEWHERE:

Pine City @ Foley 5 PM

Paynesville @ Morris Area 5 PM

New London-Spicer @ Minnewaska 6 PM

Pierz @ Albany 6 PM

Big Lake @ Becker 6 PM

Sartell @ Bemidji 7 PM Friday