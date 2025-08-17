MINNEPOLIS (WJON News) -- A long-standing Minnesota nuclear power plant will continue to provide energy for over 20 more years. Xcel Energy has announced that the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant received approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to extend operations through the early 2050s. Xcel Energy says, following the commission's approval for increased storage of spent fuel at Prairie Island, the company will request a 20-year extension of the plant's operating license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2026.

The review process typically takes up to two years. The extension for Prairie Island follows the extension process recently granted to the Monticello Plant by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Prairie Island has two units that produce 1,100 watts of electricity, powering over 1 million homes across the Upper Midwest.

