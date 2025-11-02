Central Minnesota Hits The Jackpot With $100,000 Lottery Prize

Central Minnesota Hits The Jackpot With $100,000 Lottery Prize

Powerball

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Powerball winner in central Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone who bought a ticket at the Kwik Trip in Becker has won $100,000 in Saturday night's drawing.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, so that grows to an estimated $419 million for the next drawing on Monday.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

LOOK: The Most Iconic Magazine Covers of the '80s and '90s

From Demi Moore’s groundbreaking pregnancy portrait to Janet Jackson’s provocative Rolling Stone cover — and even "Bat Boy" makes an appearance — these unforgettable ’80s and ’90s magazine moments defined pop culture and captured an era before the internet took over.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON