ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Powerball winner in central Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone who bought a ticket at the Kwik Trip in Becker has won $100,000 in Saturday night's drawing.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, so that grows to an estimated $419 million for the next drawing on Monday.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.