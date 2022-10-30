Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Monday.

This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and red Powerball 23.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Six tickets (CA-2, MD, MI-2, TX) won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls drawn. One ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.