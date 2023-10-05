Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.4 Billion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

No ticket won the big prize in Wednesday night's drawing. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.4 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The cash option is about $644 million.

The jackpot ranks as the third largest in the game's history and the fifth largest among all U.S. lottery jackpots.

The Powerball drawing Wednesday night produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets across the country including seven tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Three tickets each won $2 million. Other big wins include 81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, including one in Lino Lakes, 13 tickets that won $100,000, and one ticket won a $500,000 prize.

