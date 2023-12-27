Rain, Warmth Temporarily Closes Powder Ridge

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- All of our recent rain and warm temperatures have forced Powder Ridge to close temporarily.

They posted on their Facebook page that the would remain closed on Tuesday and will have a delayed opening on Wednesday.

They are hopeful that they can open their ski runs by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Tubing will remain closed until Friday. They say there is a lot of repair that needs to be done.

