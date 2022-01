UNDATED -- Tuesday will feel almost tropical with high temperatures in the low 30s.

A wide area will be affected by accumulating snow beginning Thursday night and lingering through most of Friday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The track of the storm and the amount of snow will be refined over the coming days.

Get our free mobile app

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 23.5 inches of snow. That is 3.5 inches above normal.

Stay tuned!