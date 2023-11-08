Post Office is Ready for Holiday Shipping Rush

UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for another busy season of delivering holiday cards and packages.

Officials with the USPS say they will have simple, upfront pricing without any surcharges for peak times, Saturday delivery, fuel charges, or minimum orders.

The 2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines:

Within the lower 48 states:

USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16

First-Class Mail – Dec. 16th

Priority Mail – Dec. 18th

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20th

Alaska:

USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16

First-Class Mail – Dec. 16th

Priority Mail – Dec. 18th

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20th

Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16

First-Class Mail – Dec. 16th

Priority Mail – Dec. 16th

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20th

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):

USPS Ground Advantage – Nov. 6th

First-Class Mail – Dec. 9th

Priority Mail – Dec. 9th

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 15th

USPS Ground Advantage is a new service that provides an affordable way to ship packages with a certain day delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.

