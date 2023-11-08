Post Office is Ready for Holiday Shipping Rush
UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for another busy season of delivering holiday cards and packages.
Officials with the USPS say they will have simple, upfront pricing without any surcharges for peak times, Saturday delivery, fuel charges, or minimum orders.
The 2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines:
Within the lower 48 states:
- USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail – Dec. 16th
- Priority Mail – Dec. 18th
- Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20th
Alaska:
- USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail – Dec. 16th
- Priority Mail – Dec. 18th
- Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20th
Hawaii:
- USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail – Dec. 16th
- Priority Mail – Dec. 16th
- Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20th
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO):
- USPS Ground Advantage – Nov. 6th
- First-Class Mail – Dec. 9th
- Priority Mail – Dec. 9th
- Priority Mail Express – Dec. 15th
USPS Ground Advantage is a new service that provides an affordable way to ship packages with a certain day delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.
