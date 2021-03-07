Pop-Up Headshot Event Happening Friday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – If you’re in need of a professional-looking photo for your LinkedIn page, take a note – a pop-up headshot event is happening in downtown St. Cloud on Friday.

The day-long event will be held at Apiary Coworking, located at 703 West St. Germain Street.

Kimberly Van Dusen, owner of St. Cloud-based KW Photography, says each 15-20 minute session costs $50.

“There are a lot of people who just need to have some nice photos in their back pocket,” Van Dusen said. “This is a cheap way to do that.”

Right now, Van Dusen has four open slots available: 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Attendees can also help themselves to free macaroons from St. Cloud-based Songbird Kitchens.

To learn more or book a time, check out the event’s Facebook page.