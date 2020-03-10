Police: Woman Won’t Explain Why She Threw Son from 4th Floor

ST. PAUL -- Police say a Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but hasn't explained why.

Thirty-three-year-old Itayvia Lloyd was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault on a police officer in an apparent attack as she was taken to be booked at the Ramsey County jail.

Lloyd has not been charged in the Monday attack on her son.

Officers found the boy on the ground in the courtyard. Police say he suffered at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries.