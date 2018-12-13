Police: Student Who Assaulted Campus Instructors Had Gun

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ Bloomington police say a student at Normandale Community College who allegedly assaulted two faculty members during a classroom dispute had a gun in his backpack.

Authorities say the 21-year-old St. Paul man on Wednesday struck a 51-year-old female instructor several times and also assaulted a 47-year-old male faculty member who intervened.

The student fled but was apprehended in the college's parking ramp. Police say they found a handgun in his backpack. He remained jailed Thursday pending formal charges.

Neither instructor was seriously hurt. Police say a 23-year-old man was injured when the suspect fled the building and was treated at the scene.