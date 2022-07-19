Police: Struggling Tuber Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

SARTELL -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest.

The Sartell police department says at about 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called to the area near County Road 1 on a report of a woman in the river tubing that was being swept away by the current.

The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down the river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants out of Benton and Sherburne counties. She was taken to the Stearns County Jail.

