Police: Standoff in Monticello Still An Active Operation

MONTICELLO -- Authorities in Wright County say the situation involving an armed man is still an active operation.

You're asked to avoid the area near Fenning Avenue and School Boulevard in Monticello as the Sherrif's Office ty to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution.

The sheriff's office was called to the home just after 8:00 p.m. Monday on the domestic assault call. The woman told police her husband had assaulted her and left the home when she called 911.

Police issued a pick-up and hold order on the man whose name has not been released.

Police were called again just before 12:30 Tuesday morning after the husband had returned. He left before authorities arrived and they learned that he may have a gun.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted a short time later and the man fled, leading police on a chase into the town of Monticello. The pursuit ended in the area of Fenning Avenue Northeast and School Boulevard.

Sheriff's officials say the man has refused to cooperate and has refused to exit his vehicle.

Because the scene is near Eastview Elementary School, those classes were cancelled for the day.

