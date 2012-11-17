Police Respond To Domestic Assault Complaint On Clearwater Road

EDITOR'S NOTE : The man arrested in this case was convicted of domestic assault. A Stearns County judge later expunged the case and sealed it. The expungement order says "the Petitioner has established by clear and convincing evidence that expunging the record would yield a benefit to the petitioner commensurate with the disadvantages to the public and public safety of sealing the record and burdening the court and public authorities to issue, enforce, and monitor an expungement order..."

In the spirit of the expungement and the court document sealing, we have removed the man's identity from this story.

~~~

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Police Department was called to a domestic assault complaint in the 4300 block of Clearwater Road around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic.

The man is being held in the Stearns County Jail. The 20-year-old victim had minor non-life threatening injuries.