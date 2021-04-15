Police: Man Attacks Menards Worker, Hits Officer With Hammer

HUTCHINSON -- A Hutchinson police officer was hit in the head with a hammer Wednesday.

The police chief says it all began just before 2:00 p.m. when the officer was called to the Menards store on a report of a store employee who was attacked by a man with some lumber following an argument over wearing a face mask.

The man had left the store but was later spotted by the officer in the nearby Walmart parking lot. After a slow-speed chase, the vehicle stopped and the officer approached the driver's side window. The officer then became trapped in the window and the driver took off at a high rate of speed with the officer hanging onto the vehicle. During the struggle, police say the officer was struck in the head with a hammer.

The officer was taken to Hutchinson Health and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is a 61-year-old Hutchinson man who was arrested.

