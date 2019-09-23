Police: Item Falls Off Passing Truck, Hits Woman’s Car

BROOTEN -- A scary moment for a woman in Brooten on Friday morning.

The Belgrade police department says while a woman was on her way to work at 6:45. She was just entering Brooten from the east on Highway 55 when an unknown truck went by and something either came out of or off of the truck and hit her windshield. Luckily there was no one in the passenger seat.

The Belgrade Police Department is asking for anyone that was on Highway 55 and might have seen the truck or has any information to contact them.

They also remind you to secure your items when hauling them.