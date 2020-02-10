Police: Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Under the Influence

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police say a teen driver was under the influence of a controlled substance when she struck and killed a woman crossing the street.

Authorities did not say whether that substance was drugs or alcohol.

The victim was struck Friday night was taken to Regions Hospital where she died. She has not been identified.

The 18-year-old driver was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. She was released Sunday. Charges are pending.