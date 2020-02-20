Police Chief: Major Progress Being Made In Becker Fire

BECKER -- Significant progress is being made regarding the fire at a metals recycling facility in Becker.

Police chief Brent Baloun says the fire break placed Wednesday night is holding its place and fire crews are continuing to manage the smoldering hot spots within the debris pile.

He says there is still a large amount of steam coming from the debris pile at the Northern Metals Recycling plant.

Air quality sampling is being conducted by a 3rd party to get more specific information on the quality of air.

Fire crews continue to maintain a high presence on the scene Thursday.

The fire broke out in a pile of crushed vehicles early Tuesday morning. Over 30 different fire departments were called in to help fight the blaze.

Becker Schools has cancelled all school related activities for Thursday.

