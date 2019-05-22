Police Chase Ends In Crash Into House

MAPLEWOOD (AP) -- Police say a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended when the driver crashed into a house in Maplewood.

Authorities say the suspect is armed and has refused to leave the vehicle. Crisis negotiators are trying to get the man to surrender. Police say the chase began about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle in St. Paul. Several residents near the scene of the standoff have been evacuated.

Officers from St. Paul, Maplewood and Roseville are on the scene.