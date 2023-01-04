Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue.

The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.

He refused to come down and mentioned that he had a weapon. He did eventually cause self-inflicted injuries to himself and refused to have help. With the help of the Becker and Big Lake Fire Departments officers were able to access the roof using a ladder truck and got the man off the roof into an ambulance.

He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his self-inflicted wounds and weather-related injuries.