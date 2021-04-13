POLICE: Boys Charged in Big Lake Carjacking

BIG LAKE -- Two boys who allegedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint last week have been formally charged.

Big Lake Police say one of the boys is charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, and fleeing police. Police say the other boy is also charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery with the other charges being giving a false name to police and fleeing.

The incident happened around 6:45 Wednesday evening at the Station Street Apartments. The victim said two boys approached her needing a ride when one of the boys pulled out a gun and told her to give him her keys or he would shoot her. The boys then got in the vehicle and sped off.

Authorities say OnStar was able to track the vehicle to the Coborns parking lot.

When officers arrived the boys fled on foot and ran to a nearby car dealership. Authorities were able to find one of the boys hiding under a vehicle and arrested him.

Two nearby residents saw the second boy running across Phyllis Street, followed him before helping officers take him into custody.

Police say a gun, car keys, and some clothing were found near the Coborn's fence the boys had climbed over.

Officers were called back to the area Monday morning where a lawn care worker spotted a handgun by a fence. An officer took the second gun and placed it into evidence.