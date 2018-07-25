Podcast – St. Cloud School Superintendent [AUDIO/VIDEO]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He gave me an update on the progress on the building of the new Tech High School. The school building is taking shape along with progress that is being make to the athletic fields and driveway. Willie Jett also explained the process they are in with the district offices, he touched on the honoring of the old Tech building and discussed the interest level of people that are running for the school board. Listen below and view the aerial view of the progress of the Tech building.